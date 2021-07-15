Andrew Bray and Goldwind among winners of CEC clean energy industry awards

Press Release
· Innovation Award – Goldwind Australia designed and deployed the IdentiFlight system at the Cattle Hill Wind Farm in Tasmania, which uses high-precision optical sensors and artificial intelligence to detect endangered Tasmanian wedge-tailed eagles and shut down wind turbines to avoid collision.
· Community Engagement – Hydro Tasmania launched the COVID-19 Recovery Program to assist Tasmanian communities in overcoming the challenges associated with the pandemic.
· Marketing and Communication Award – Synergy employed an innovative marketing approach to create interest in its Outreach initiative, a program designed to increase customers’ understanding of new energy technologies and improve their energy management.