Aldi Solar heads west as it expands its PV and home battery offer across Australia

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Discount supermarket chain Aldi has launched its rooftop solar and battery offering in Western Australia and South Australia, expanding the program’s reach to six states and territories across the country.

Aldi first launched its solar and battery offering across Melbourne in early 2025 before expanding it into New South Wales, Queensland, and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) later that year.

And now households across major metropolitan areas in South Australia and Western Australia will be able to access the super-affordable solar and battery packages, as the country continues to face rising energy costs.

Its cheapest offering includes a 5 kilowatt-hour (kWh) lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with a 7 kilowatt (kW) solar panel and 6 kW smart hybrid inverter, including installation, for $7,499.

“Rising energy prices remain a key concern for Australian families looking to manage their monthly bills,” said Simon Padovani-Ginies, group director at Aldi Australia.

“Aldi Solar takes the complexity out of going solar by offering straightforward pricing, trusted installation and exceptional value, giving households greater control over their energy costs.

“With an exceptional payback period possible, we’re making it easier than ever for South [and Western] Australians to invest in their homes and benefit from renewable energy.”

Developed in partnership with Aldi supply partner, Tempo Group, Aldi Solar combines what the company describes as “straightforward pricing, certified installation, and flexible battery options” in a single package that is designed to make it easier and more accessible for households to switch to solar.

Aldi Solar offers customers the choice of four battery capacities (5, 10, 15, & 20 kWh) to suit their needs and budgets that can be bundled with a 7 kW or 7.9 kW solar system and 6 kW inverter.

Customers who already have solar installed on their homes can also opt for a battery-only package.

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