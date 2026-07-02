AGL to build one of Australia’s biggest non-mining microgrids, to power almond farm with 85 pct renewables

Big three Australian utility AGL Energy is building a solar and battery-based microgrid that will supply the majority of power for one of Australia’s largest almond orchards, Koompartu Farms, in the Riverland region of South Australia.

The microgrid, announced this week, will combine of a 9.2 megawatt (MW) solar PV single-axis tracking array made up of more than 15,600 solar panels, and a 10.2 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery consisting of four 2.55 MWh units. The microgrid will also have 16 diesel backup generators, and 19 km of underground high voltage power lines.

AGL says the project, which is being delivered in partnership with RRG Capital Management, will be one of the largest privately owned non-mining microgrids in Australia.

Once completed, the microgrid is expected to generate electricity equivalent to the needs of around 3,000 households, or around 85 per cent of Koompartu Farms’ current power requirements.

AGL will not only deliver the microgrid, but under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) will build, own, operate, and maintain the assets, while supplying the power to Koompartu Farms.

“RRG is making a significant investment in more sustainable infrastructure, and we’re proud to be delivering an energy solution that supports Koompartu’s operations now and into the future,” said Brendan Weinart, AGL general manager of sustainable business energy solutions.

“This is a first-of-its-kind project and has been designed to improve local grid capacity and provide the reliability needed to keep critical irrigation systems operating.

“With diesel genset usage expected to fall by 88 per cent, the project shows the role tailored microgrid solutions can play in helping businesses reduce emissions and improve resilience.”

Despite initial opposition from irrigators and environmental groups to the almond orchard’s development in 2023, Koompartu Farm is one of the largest almond orchards in Australia and is currently being sold on behalf of RRG by Colliers.

If you would like to join more than 29,000 others and get the latest clean energy news delivered straight to your inbox, for free, please click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.