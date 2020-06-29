After 134 years, renewables beat coal in US – and head to 50 pct share by 2030

Coal overtook renewables around 1885 – the records are not very precise going back that many years (visual).

Renewables in those days consisted of wood, biomass and hydro, virtually no wind and certainly no geothermal or solar. As in the UK, Sweden, Austria and a few other countries, who are phasing out of coal, the US is merely getting back to where we were prior to the Industrial Revolution.

The fuels that were expedient to use in the 1900s, and the associated pollution that came with them, are not fit for the Information Age and totally inappropriate for a rapidly warming world.