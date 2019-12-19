AER will farewell CEO Michelle Groves in May 2020

PRESS RELEASE

After fifteen years as the AER’s Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Groves has announced her departure from the agency in May 2020.

AER Chair Clare Savage said Ms Groves is a highly respected regulator and public sector leader.

“For almost fifteen years Michelle has lived the AER’s vision: to make all Australian energy consumers better off, now and in the future,” Ms Savage said.

“I am very grateful for Michelle’s advice and guidance in these early months of my term as AER Chair and I am looking forward to working closely with her over the next five months as the AER embeds its new, expanded Board structure”

“While there will be opportunities next year to recognise her contribution and wish her all the best for the future, I want to acknowledge now the role Michelle has played in the development of the AER into the highly professional, trusted agency it is today.”

Michelle is planning on taking a well-earned break that will involve travel, family and lots of books.

A search process for the CEO position will commence in early 2020.