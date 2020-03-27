Adelaide Airport first to switch bus fleet to 100% electric

The Driven

Adelaide Airport will be the first airport in Australia to switch its entire bus fleet to 100% electric, in a new deal with airport transfer service SkyBus.

From early 2021, electric buses to be made by north Adelaide-based Precision Buses will replace the South Australian airport’s current fleet of buses both on and off the tarmac.

Adam Begg, co-chief executive officer of SkyBus owner Kinetic, said in a statement that SkyBus is delighted to partner with Adelaide Airport.

“SkyBus has a long and successful track record partnering with major airports across Australasia to deliver market leading transit options and we are excited about Adelaide Airport’s appetite for innovation and what will be an exciting future for the airport,” Begg says.

Brenton Cox, executive GM for finance and corporate at Adelaide Airport, said in a statement that SkyBus won the competitive tender by demonstrating a clear focus on service efficiency, reliability and airport sustainability.

“Adelaide Airport is the aviation gateway to South Australia, processing more than eight million passengers annually – and we strive for innovative solutions and continuous improvements in all areas including bus transport,” Cox said.

“The ability to engage a leading operator and local industry to provide a sustainable transport solution for both airside and landside buses is an excellent outcome for all of our stakeholders.”

